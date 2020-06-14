HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Reaches $485.59 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00017956 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $485.59 million and $1.17 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

