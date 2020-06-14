Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 14th total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 270,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

HRTG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,660. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

