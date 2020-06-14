HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 14th total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HNI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HNI has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in HNI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

