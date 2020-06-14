HOLD (HOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $34,876.15

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $34,876.15 and $3.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.01937901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00176919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00115391 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

