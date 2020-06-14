Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.81.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222,378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hologic by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,409. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

