Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.81.
HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.
In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hologic stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,409. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
