Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Short Interest Update

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 806,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,767. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,149,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.