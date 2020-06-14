Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 14th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HD stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.45. 4,995,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,096. The company has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.87.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

