Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 200.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

HMN stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

