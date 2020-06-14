Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.82 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $73.96 million and $7.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.96 or 0.00084989 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, COSS, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00545896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00091810 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,286,762 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, COSS, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

