Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in May

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the May 14th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 2,521,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -979,000.00 and a beta of 1.97. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

