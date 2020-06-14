Huobi Token Price Tops $4.23 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00045117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Huobi Token has a market cap of $932.25 million and $80.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.21 or 0.05458682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012872 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002507 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,206,912 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.