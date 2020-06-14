HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 903,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 14th total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of HYRE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 176,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,683. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.18. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on HYRE. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.
