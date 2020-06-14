HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 903,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 14th total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HYRE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 176,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,683. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.18. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in HyreCar by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in HyreCar by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HYRE. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

