I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,402.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00778034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014049 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,217,650 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

