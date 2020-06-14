IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in May

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 14th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 223.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.36 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $287.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

