ICON Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003454 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinTiger, ABCC and Upbit. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $177.63 million and $27.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinTiger, Upbit, IDEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, Allbit, Binance, Hotbit, DragonEX, COSS, Rfinex, Huobi, OKEx, OOOBTC, Gate.io and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.