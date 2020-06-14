IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $163.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.59. 556,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

