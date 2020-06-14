Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Receives $7.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get IMV alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMV by 380.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMV by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

IMV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 182,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,124. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.