Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 157,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 788,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

