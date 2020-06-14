Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 14th total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on III. ValuEngine downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,468. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors acquired 20,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,474,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,404.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $65,650. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,146,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Information Services Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,646,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Information Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

