InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 14th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,185. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.48 million and a P/E ratio of 20.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

