InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner acquired 55,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack M. Greenberg acquired 85,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,532.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 162,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,710. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INWK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 539,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,223. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.15.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.79 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Equities analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti dropped their target price on InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

