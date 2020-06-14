Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $19.10 Average PT from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 200.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 393,013 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

