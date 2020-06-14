Insolar Market Cap Tops $34.77 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Insolar has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and $1.98 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00009258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.