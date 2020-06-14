Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in May

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 14th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 651,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

