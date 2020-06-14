Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 938,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TILE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. 441,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,201. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $488.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $2,185,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Interface by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.