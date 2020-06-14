Interzone Market Capitalization Tops $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,424.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.02504391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.02531955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00470804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00699060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00067673 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00544680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

