Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Santander upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ISNPY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 86,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

