Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.88. 68,579,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,440,788. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

