Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

RPV stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,480. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03.

