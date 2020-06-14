ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ION has a market capitalization of $393,033.98 and $1,479.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005895 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,099,758 coins and its circulating supply is 13,199,758 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.