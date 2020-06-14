IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $620.25 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002377 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Upbit, CoinFalcon and Exrates. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $620.25 million and $11.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00206583 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Binance, Ovis, Coinone, Cobinhood, Upbit, Exrates, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, FCoin, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.