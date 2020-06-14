IoTeX Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $27.74 million and $4.92 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coineal, Bgogo and IDEX. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.05440143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.