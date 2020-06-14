iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Update

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 14th total of 9,870,000 shares. Approximately 32.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $662,104.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 123.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iRobot by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in iRobot by 109.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRobot by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $1,759,000.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
