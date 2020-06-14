iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,763,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 270.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 169,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.39. 3,008,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,254. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.83 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

