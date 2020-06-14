iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Alesco Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,671 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $171,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,479,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $175.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

