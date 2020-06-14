iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,278 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79.

