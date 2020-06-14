iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Reduced by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,006,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,739,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 352,474 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. 22,580,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,469,887. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

