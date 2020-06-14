iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,365,000 after buying an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,932. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

