iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,481. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

