iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $289,425,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,281,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,385.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,480,000 after acquiring an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $200.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,237. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.63 and a 200-day moving average of $189.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

