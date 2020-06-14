Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 174,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,919. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.96 million, a P/E ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Iteris by 125.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

