Ixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $109.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,117,828 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

