Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

J traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 1,071,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,413. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

