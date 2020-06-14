Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCAP shares. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 213,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

