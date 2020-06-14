Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on JCAP shares. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.
In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 213,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.
About Jernigan Capital
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.