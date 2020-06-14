JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JRONY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Main First Bank cut shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

