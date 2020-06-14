JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 14th total of 22,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,300,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,867,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

