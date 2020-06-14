Jetcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,881.46 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $156,881.46 and approximately $264,398.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.21 or 0.05458682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012872 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars.

