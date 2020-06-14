Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,311. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $809.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $163.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.46 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

JOUT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.