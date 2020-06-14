Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.33). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($146.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $45,012,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,519,518.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,184 shares of company stock valued at $53,271,738. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,322 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,204,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 320,218 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 191,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

