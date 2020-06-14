Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of $328.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

